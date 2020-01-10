2 Army Porters Killed In Mortar Shelling By Pakistan In J&K's Poonch: Officials

Three porters of the Indian Army were seriously injured in the attack, officials said (Representational)

Two Army porters were killed and three others injured when the Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The Army porters were working in an area along the LoC when the Pakistan Army shells hit them directly, they said.

"Today at about 1100 hours Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch," a defence spokesman said.

In the shelling, two porters were killed and three others were severely injured, he said.

The injured have been hospitalised and efforts are on to recover the bodies of the two porters who were killed.