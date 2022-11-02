2.5-Feet-Tall Azeem Mansuri From UP Fulfills His Dream, Gets Married

Finding a match for himself has been a challenge for Azeem Mansuri.

Thirty-two-year-old Azeem Mansuri, a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, got married to Hapur resident Bushra on Wednesday. The 2.5-feet-tall Mr Mansuri had been looking for a bride for several years as it was difficult for him to find a match due to his height. He had also approached politicians and government officials regarding his marriage several times. In 2019, he even approached then-UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride. And now, his dream has come true.

"By God's grace, this moment has arrived in my life. It is a happy occasion and I have invited everyone from my locality," he told NDTV.

"I want to thank everyone who helped me," he added.

Video from Mr Mansuri's house show people clicking selfies with the groom. Locals had to call the police to control the crowd at his house.

The preparations for the marriage had been going for the past few days. Bushra's house too is decked up and guests have gathered for the happy occasion.

Finding a match for himself has been a challenge for Mr Mansuri. The class 5 dropout was able to find a bride for himself from Hapur after years of struggle.

Mr Mansuri met the girl of his dream in March last year. Three-feet-tall Bushra got engaged to Mr Mansuri in April 2021. The couple decided to tie the knot after Bushra completes her graduation.

Mr Mansuri runs a cosmetic store and is the youngest of six siblings from a Kairana-based family.