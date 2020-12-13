2,400 Arrests In 6 Months: Delhi Police Cracks Down On Illegal Arms Trade

Intel and search teams have been set up by the Crime Branch and the Special Cell.

The Delhi police today said it has in the past six months scored several successes against the illegal arms trade, busting several gangs, arresting hundreds, and recovering huge caches of weapons and ammunition.

The force has earned "unprecedented success" in its efforts to neutralise criminal syndicates trying to establish their foothold in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, a police statement said today.

"During the period June 1 to November 30, up to 2,431 persons were arrested in 2,040 cases registered under the Arms Act in various Police Districts of Delhi. A total of 1,702 illegal firearms, including 1,493 country-made pistols, 195 revolvers/pistols, and 14 guns/rifles have been recovered," the statement said.

This is besides the illegal firearms and 3,198 live cartridges recovered, it said.

For instance, PTI reported on October 19 that the Special Cell arrested a suspected member of an interstate illegal arms supply racket from Rohini, and recovered 25 semi-automatic pistols from him.

Special teams have been constituted by the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, besides the various police stations, to collect intelligence and conduct searches.

Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava, has issued directions to chalk out a concerted action plan towards this, the statement said.

"All units of Delhi Police have activated their sources to collect ground level information about these operatives...The efforts are continuing," it said.