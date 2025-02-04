"2,000 Died": Team Uddhav MP's Kumbh Stampede Remark Sparks Row

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha by claiming that "2,000 people died" in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to ask him to authenticate the figure.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Sanjay Raut questioned the official death count of 30 in the stampede.

"When the stampede happened 4-5 days back, it was told (that) it was not stampede but a rumour...30 people died. Whether the figure is true? Don't hide it... We are responsible even if one person died...The figures that we have seen with our eyes is 2,000 people were dead," he said.

The Shiv Sena leader blamed "poor management" for the tragedy, terming the Kumbh a "political event for political marketing".

He said that in other countries, such an incident would have led to demands for the resignation of the prime minister and chief minister.

As treasury bench members protested, the Deputy Chairman told Mr Raut, "If you mention any figure, you have to substantiate".

The MP agreed to authenticate the figure by evening.

Mr Raut's remarks came a day after Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge referred to "thousands" of deaths in the stampede, leading to protests in the Upper House. The chairman had asked Kharge to retract his statement.

During his speech, Mr Raut also alleged that "all pillars of democracy have been destroyed", and the government was preoccupied with elections.

"Unless from the Prime Minister to central ministries do not come out of the whirlpool of elections, the country will not progress," he noted.

BJP member Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde hit back at the Opposition, questioning why similar concerns were not raised about casualties in Ajmer.

The debate also saw Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam raising development issues in Chhattisgarh, while TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik sought recognition of 'sarna dharma code' for tribals in the census.

