1924 Postcard Signed By Mahatma Gandhi Auctioned For $20,000 In US

A rare postcard bearing the signature of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of Indian independence, was sold for $20,233, roughly Rs 13 lakh, at an auction in the United States.

The postal card, addressed to Irish-origin, Annie Besant, had writings on both sides, bearing the signature, "M. K. Gandhi," dated November 30, 1924. The postcard to Annie Besant, a political reformer and voice of women's rights during the Indian freedom movement, detailed travel plans of Mr Gandhi's son Devdas Gandhi.

The bidding process for the postcard concluded on June 13.

"I thank you for your letter. My son Devdas leaves tonight. Pray do not worry about his expenses. He will deem it an honour to be your guest. Jamnadas gave me the Khadar towel sent by you. I shall treasure the gift: spinning is exceedingly good," Mr Gandhi wrote in the postcard.

"I have already discussed with the secretary the arrangements abt your board + lodging in Belgium. The secretary's name is Gangadharrao Deshpande Belgaum so please let me know your special requirements. I know that Mr Gangadharrao Deshpande is most anxious to make you comfortable. The account of spinning + weaving organised by Mme de Mangiardi is most interesting," the note on the postcard to Annie Besant added.

(With inputs from PTI)



