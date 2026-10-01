19-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death Outside College In Bengaluru

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel between two groups here on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Yogesh, a first-year B.Com student at a private college in Nagarabhavi.

According to police, Yogesh was attending a class when one of his friends called him outside. When he came out of the college, a fight broke out between two groups of students over an unspecified issue.

During the altercation, one of them allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Yogesh, a senior police officer said.

Yogesh sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, he said.

At least four to five people are suspected to be involved in the incident, police said, adding that only one of them has so far been identified.

The exact motive and circumstances that led to the incident will be established once the accused are apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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