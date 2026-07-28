"Allah Commanded Me," Says Man Who Attacked 3 Women With Knives In Paris

A man was arrested in Paris after he attacked three women with knives before bystanders restrained him and an off-duty police officer detained him, said France's interior minister, Laurent Nunez. The incident took place near Porte de Clichy, where the attacker used two kitchen knives to attack three women aged 19, 24 and 36.

Of the three victims, one was pregnant, according to French media reports. Two of the three victims whose identities have not been revealed were also severely wounded in the attack, Nunez said.

The suspect, whose identity has also not been revealed yet, claimed "Allah" commanded him to commit the crime. A video emerged on Snapchat, and was later verified by news agency Reuters, showing the moment the suspect launched the knife attack on the Paris street.

The Video

The video showed a man with long black hair wearing a cream tracksuit and wielding one big knife in each hand and attempting to attack and stab a young woman. It remains unclear if the woman was injured.

Another part of the video shows the same man in a tracksuit lying on the ground immobilised by bystanders, while the two knives are seen lying nearby on a pedestrian crossing. "It is Allah who commanded me," he's heard saying, while lying on the floor.

Off-Duty Officer Arrests the Attacker

"When I saw him stab a woman in the back, I started shouting, 'Come on, let's stop him!' Several people stepped in," Mohamed-Ali Bouhadjar, 26, who filmed the video and posted it on Snapchat, told Reuters.

"One person threw a suitcase at him. He dropped the knives. At that moment, I grabbed him, swept his legs out from under him, and we pinned him to the ground," he added.

Nunez said the man had been detained by an off-duty police officer. "I pay tribute to him, it was a courageous act," he added.

Motive Behind The Attack

The motive for the attack remains unknown, Nunez said, adding that police could not verify the identity of the attacker, whose declarations were "incoherent" while he was being arrested.

The French national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office said it was considering whether to open an investigation.