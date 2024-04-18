2 Schoolgirls Wounded In Knife Attack Close To Their School In France

Both received superficial wounds, police said. (Representational)

An assailant on Thursday wounded two girls aged 6 and 11 in a knife attack close to their school in the east of France and was later arrested, officials said.

The 11-year-old was stabbed outside the school in the town of Souffelweyersheim, while the six-year-old was attacked by the same man nearby. Both received superficial wounds, police said, adding the attacker did not appear to have any known links to radicals and was not previously known to the security services.

