Student Kills Classmate, Injures 3 In Knife Attack In France

The assailant, armed with a knife, attacked fellow students at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides secondary school.

Paris:

A student carried out a stabbing spree at a high school in northwestern France on Thursday, killing one classmate and wounding three others, a police source told AFP.

The assailant, armed with a knife, attacked fellow students at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides secondary school in the city of Nantes at around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT), before being overpowered by teachers.

