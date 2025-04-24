Student Kills Classmate, Injures 3 In Knife Attack In France

A student carried out a stabbing spree at a high school in northwestern France on Thursday, killing one classmate and wounding three others, a police source told AFP.

The assailant, armed with a knife, attacked fellow students at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides secondary school in the city of Nantes at around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT), before being overpowered by teachers.

