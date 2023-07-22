19-Year-Old Girl Harassed At Hospital In Delhi, Accused Arrested: Cops

A teenage girl was allegedly harassed at a hospital in the national capital, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, aged about 19 years, was staying as an attendant with her sister-in-law in the New Medicine Block of LNJP Hospital, Delhi.

“On the intervening nights of July 19 and 20, at about 2.00 AM, when she went to the ground floor, one person stopped her on her way back and tried to get close to her,” said the Police.

The accused is identified as Manish, a resident of Shahdara, aged - 40 years, and was arrested as per the procedure, they added.

“A case under Section 354/354A IPC was registered at PS IP Estate,” said the police.

The police further added that “the accused was an attendant to his old-aged mother, who was admitted to the same block for heart-related ailments. He works as a private security guard.”

Further investigation is underway.