19-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Completes 21 Km Calicut Half-Marathon

The ''Calicut half-marathon''which was held on Sunday witnessed a rare feat when a 19-year-old blood cancer survivor completed the run for a distance of 21 km.

Radheef K M from Edappal in Malappuram district was diagnosed with cancer when he was studying in tenth standard.

The young cancer survivor became an inspiration after he fought back the deadly disease and achieved this feat.

"This was a second chance in my life and I am planning to do all those things I would not have done before this life-changing experience," he said.

Radheef credits his 21-km-run to his school-time friend Mohsin Konnola Badiuzzaman who ran along for moral support. Badiuzzaman is a part of a runners club - Malappuram Runners Club.

Radheef said he was motivated by the sense of achievement that runners like Badiuzzaman enjoyed after a run.

He said he was happy that his well wishers were proud of his achievement.

Despite being down with the disease, Radheef was strong-willed to attend his public exam and score 6 A+. He scored the marks even after his family and friends advised him to take a year off his studies.