19 Missing After Uttarakhand Landslide, Kedarnath Yatra Stopped

A search operation is on to trace and rescue those missing after landslide.

Nineteen people have gone missing as three shops were swept away after a landslide near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route last night.

The trek to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand has been stopped and those trekking to and from the Kedarnath shrine are being evacuated, said officials.

Debris from the shops and hotels destroyed in the landslide were seen crashing down in the river below. It is believed that the victims were either washed away in the river or buried under the debris, officials said.

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police visited the spot to assess the situation.

A search operation is on to trace and rescue those missing.