19 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor In Haryana, 7 Arrested

Opposition parties have slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the deaths.

At least 19 people have died in Haryana after consuming suspected poisonous liquor, with villagers demanding action against liquor dealers and police arresting seven people in connection with the case, including the sons of a Congress leader and a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader.

The deaths have occurred in the villages of Mandebari, Panjeto Ka Majra, Phoosgarh, and Saran villages in Yamunanagar and in neighbouring Ambala district.

Opposition parties have slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the deaths. The parties accused the Haryana government of failing to learn lessons from similar incidents in the past.

"My father died of alcohol poisoning last night. He was addicted to alcohol, but he usually only consumed a small amount. He had been drinking with friends who had also died from alcohol poisoning in the past," said Ravinder, whose 70-year-old father is one of the victims.

Police have arrested seven suspects so far and are conducting raids to arrest more. However, the villagers are afraid to speak out openly against these liquor dealers, fearing for their lives.

"I am afraid. Our lives could be in danger if we raise our voices," said one villager.

Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh died in Ambala on Thursday after consuming suspected spurious liquor manufactured illegally in the district, police said.

Ambala police confiscated 200 crates of counterfeit liquor made in an abandoned factory and supplied to arrested suspects in Yamunanagar. The police also seized 14 empty drums and the materials used to make the illicit liquor.

Police are investigating the accused's manufacturing timeline and accomplices. A Yamunanagar Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.