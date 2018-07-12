This Fish Normally Weighs As Much As A Human. Now, 185 Kg Catch In Bengal

The Marlin is a migratory fish which is usually found in warmer regions. (Representational)

In a rare occurrence, a 185 kg Black Marlin fish, usually found in the Pacific ocean, was caught near the shores of the Bay of Bengal which is more than twice the usual size of this type of fish that weighs around 80 kg, the average weight of an adult male. The fisherman who caught the fish near Dhamra in Odisha struck gold as later he sold it to a sea resort for Rs 8,500.

A fisheries expert on Thursday traced the cause to the migration of fish to various places in search of food due to global warming. This specific fish also measured up to around 11 foot long.

"Marlin fishes are usually found in the colder region and surprisingly it was found in the Bay of Bengal," said Ramkrishna Sardar, Additional Director of Fisheries (Marine), East Midnapore district.

"It is one of the fastest fish with a speed of 129 km per hour. It can also jump 70-80 feet off the water surface," said Mr Sardar.

"Owing to the above qualities, the fish is quite popular in the United States and is a part of a sports activity where people try catching it," he added.

Marlins have a long, sword-like upper jaw which is used to slash and stun fish, making them easier to catch. They are close relatives of the swordfish.

A migratory species, it travels hundreds or even thousands of miles in warm currents.