18-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide Day After Lover's Murder In UP: Police

A young woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here, a day after her lover was killed, police said on Sunday.

Ankita, 18, a resident of the Chilkana area of the district, was found dead at her home on Saturday with an empty packet of pesticide nearby, Additional Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain said.

Her 22-year-old lover, Mahil, was killed on Friday. Following his death, the man's family had accused Ankita's relatives of involvement and staged a protest demanding immediate action, Jain said.

Police had detained Ankita's two minor brothers for questioning, Jain said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

