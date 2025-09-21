Advertisement
18-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide Day After Lover's Murder In UP: Police

Read Time: 1 min
Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Saharanpur:

A young woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here, a day after her lover was killed, police said on Sunday.

Ankita, 18, a resident of the Chilkana area of the district, was found dead at her home on Saturday with an empty packet of pesticide nearby, Additional Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain said.

Her 22-year-old lover, Mahil, was killed on Friday. Following his death, the man's family had accused Ankita's relatives of involvement and staged a protest demanding immediate action, Jain said.

Police had detained Ankita's two minor brothers for questioning, Jain said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

