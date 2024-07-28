18-Month-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Pit In UP: Cops

The family rushed the child to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said. (Representational)

In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old boy died after falling into a pit while playing here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened in the Ghuri Baba Tola village under the Sikandarpur police station area, where Avyansh Yadav fell into a pit made for draining dirty water.

SO Sikandarpur Dinesh Pathak said that Avyansh's mother Amrita made him sit in the courtyard and got busy in her daily routine. After some time, when Avyansh was not seen in the courtyard, she started searching for him, and found him fallen in the pit.

The family rushed the child to the district hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

