18 Exotic Animals Seized From 3 Passengers At Bengaluru Airport

Among the animals, there were 4 primates and 14 reptiles.

Revenue intelligence officers have intercepted 3 passengers arriving from Bangkok at the Bengaluru airport and recovered 18 non-indigenous animals.

"Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers intercepted three passengers, including a lady passenger, arriving from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on 22-01-2023," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Upon examination of their checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of non-indigenous 18 animals (4 primates and 14 reptiles) with the assistance of Karnataka Forest Department officials, it added.

The quick follow-up action with the assistance of Karnataka Forest Department officials resulted in the recovery of another 139 animals belonging to 48 different species.

The recovered animals include extremely rare and threatened species like the yellow and green anaconda, yellow headed amazon parrot, nile monitor, red foot tortoise, iguanas, ball pythons, alligator gar, yaki monkey, veiled chameleon, racoon dog, white headed piones etc. were handed over to Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Four persons involved in the smuggling into India have also been placed under arrest, so far, it added.

