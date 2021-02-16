32 Dead, Several Missing After Bus Falls Into Canal In Madhya Pradesh

The accident occurred around 8:30 AM, police said.

At least 32 people died while many others were missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Senior police officer Umesh Joga said a search and rescue operation is underway.

At least 60 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident which occurred around 8:30 AM.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled cabinet meeting and the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony to be attended virtually by Home Minister Amit Shah in view of bus accident.