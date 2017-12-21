176 Non-Performing Officers Retired In Public Interest: Government

As many as 176 government officers were asked to retire in public interest for being non-performers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday."As per the available information, provisions under Financial Rules 56 (j) and similar provisions under service rules have been invoked/recommended in case of 53 Group A officers and 123 Group B officers of central civil services, during the period from July 1, 2014 till October 31, 2017," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.The FR 56 (j) has provisions for a service review of a government employee. The review is to be conducted twice, first after 15 years and again after 25 years of completion of qualifying service.The personnel ministry had earlier said that the records of 11,828 Group A officers, including 2,953 from the all India services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS), have been reviewed.The service records of 19,714 Group B officers were also reviewed to eliminate the deadwood and the corrupt, according to the ministry officials.