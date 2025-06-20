172-Acre Presidential Estate In Uttarakhand Now Open For Public

Nestled in the Doon Valley, the 172-acre Presidential Estate here has undergone a transformation from an exclusive retreat to a vibrant public space that celebrates biodiversity, heritage, and sustainability, a Rashtrapati Bhavan official said on Friday.

On the day of her 67th birthday, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday opened the Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan for the public.

She also inaugurated public amenities, including the visitor facilitation centre, the cafeteria, and the souvenir shop, and laid the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan.

The Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan will be open for public viewing from June 24 and July 1, 2025 respectively.

Established in 1838 as a camp for the Governor General's Bodyguard, the estate later served as a secluded retreat for India's presidents. For decades, its serene orchards, colonial stables, and forested paths remained out of reach for ordinary citizens, visited only by those in the highest offices of the state, said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President.

"Today, that exclusivity has been replaced by inclusion. With the creation of Rashtrapati Niketan, Rashtrapati Tapovan, and Rashtrapati Udyan, the estate has been reimagined as a national asset, an open, living space that connects people to the story of the Presidency, the richness of Indian biodiversity, and the promise of a sustainable future," she said.

Spread across 21 acres, Rashtrapati Niketan blends heritage with natural beauty. Its mango and litchi orchards still flourish, and the space has been enhanced with a 200-seat amphitheatre and modern visitor amenities that offer opportunities for cultural engagement and reflection.

Presidents who once walked these paths are remembered through guided tours that invite visitors to trace the footsteps of visionaries whose decisions shaped the nation, Gupta said.

The corridors now feature a curated display of archival photographs from the Presidential archives, offering glimpses into key moments of India's journey and the evolving role of the Presidency. These evocative images turn the heritage walk into a meaningful encounter with India's constitutional legacy, she said.

The interiors of the Presidential rooms have been enriched with the artistic heritage of Uttarakhand, featuring Pahari miniatures, Aipan designs, and a variety of local crafts that reflect the region's rich cultural traditions, Gupta said.

Adjacent to Niketan lies Tapovan, a serene forest zone developed in collaboration with the Uttarakhand forest department.

Inspired by India's ancient tradition of learning amidst nature, Tapovan features silent zones, forest trails, meditation huts, and shaded pergolas for quiet contemplation.

"Biodiversity conservation is central to the experience. Visitors can take part in expert-led walks to learn about native medicinal plants, the intricate roles of forest ecosystems, and the traditional ecological knowledge of local communities. It's a space where awareness grows naturally, rooted in experience rather than instruction," she said.

Spanning 132 acres, Rashtrapati Udyan is a visionary model of sustainable public space, net-zero park.

"Developed through public consultation and accessible to all, the plan of the park includes walking and cycling tracks, butterfly domes, an 800-seat amphitheatre, an aviary, and boating zones. The park aims to serve not only as a green lung for Dehradun but also as a national symbol of environmental responsibility," Gupta said.

Across all three zones, biodiversity revival and protection form the backbone of the estate's mission.

"Native trees have been replanted in previously degraded areas, grasslands left untouched to encourage pollinators, and wetlands restored to support amphibians, birds, and aquatic life," she explained.

Interpretive boards throughout the estate help visitors understand these efforts, explaining how the estate's unique microclimate supports the Doon Valley's watershed, why preserving native bee species is essential for agriculture, and how small-scale ecological interventions can create long-lasting environmental impacts, Gupta said.

"Whether it's a school group tracing the life of a President, a nature enthusiast exploring local flora, or a family enjoying open green spaces, the estate offers a layered and immersive experience. Here, heritage and ecology coalesce, creating a space that is intellectually enriching, emotionally grounding, and environmentally responsible," she added.

Gupta says the estate stands as a living symbol of sustainability, legacy, and democracy, inviting every citizen to walk its paths, learn from its trees, and become part of a greener, more inclusive India

