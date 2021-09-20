Two Men Allegedly Rape 17-Year-Old In UP, Share Video Online: Police

The incident came to light after the video was circulated on the internet. (Representational)

Two men allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, recorded a video of the crime and shared it on social media websites, the police said today.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village under Bhopa Police Station, police official Subhash Babu said, adding a case was registered against the accused, Shubham and Ashish, who are on the run.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the accused lured the girl into a garden with guava trees on the pretext of offering her the fruit and instead gang-raped her.

The incident came to light after the video of the crime was circulated on social media, the police said.

In a separate incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a village under Kotwali Police Station area in Muzaffarnagar.