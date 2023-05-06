17-Year-Old Shot In The Head In A Delhi Bar, Dies

A 17-year-old was killed after he was shot in the head at a bar in Delhi, said the police on Saturday.

The incident took place at a hookah bar in Govindpuri, a colony in South East Delhi.

The minor has been identified as Kunal. Another minor, Rahul, is reported injured.

"Today a call was received at 3.15 pm at PS Kalkaji of firing, a total of 7-8 boys had come, and a police team reached the spot Govindpuri extension. On the first floor, a Hookah bar was being run secretively which officially had been closed on April 1," a police official was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

It is not immediately known what triggered the fight.

Delhi Police said that an investigation is underway in this matter.