17-Year-Old Girl's US Dream Comes True After Sushma Swaraj Intervenes

The visa was confirmed yesterday after the intervention of the union minister, a Rajasthan government release said today.
Bhanupriya Haritwal of Jalalpur village, who was one of the three girls given a scholarship of Rs 1 crore by the Rajasthan government to study abroad for securing a rank in the Class 10 state board exams in 2015, will now pursue computer science from the California State University in USA, it said.
She had secured second rank in the examination following which she got the scholarship for the four-year course, the release said.
Ms Haritwal, whose father Sohan Lal is a teacher at a private college in Sikar district, had applied for the visa, but the application was rejected twice by the embassy, it said.
"The girl had cleared the internal test conducted by the California State University and then applied for the visa. But, it was rejected twice by the US Embassy."
"The family had approached me, and I took up the case with the external affairs minister who helped her securing the visa yesterday," Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand told news agency PTI.
The girl is talented and will now pursue her higher education from the university, the MP said.
She is from a middle class family and completed school education in Hindi medium, the release said.