17-Year-Old Girl, On Way To Coaching Institute, Kidnapped By Minor Classmate

A case has been registered against a minor boy for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in the Bairia police station area here, police said on Monday.

Police said the girl, resident of a village in the Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, was on her way to a coaching class on October 11 when she was allegedly abducted by a 16-year-old boy from another village under the same police station area.

Circle Officer (Bairia) Mohammad Fahim Quraishi said a case was registered against the minor on Sunday under relevant sections of the BNS on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's grandmother.

He said the complainant also alleged that the accused may convert the girl's religion.

The girl and the accused were studying at the same coaching institute, and both of them are missing, the officer said, adding that police are investigating the matter.

