17 Die In 24 Hours In Bihar Lightning Strikes, Compensation Announced

The deaths due to lightning strikes in Bihar have happened since Saturday night. (Representational)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 17 persons in lightning and thunderstorm related incidents in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh has also been announced for the family members of each of the victims.

Bhagalpur district reported the maximum number of six deaths, followed by Vaishali (three), Banka and Khagaria (two each) and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa (one each).

The deaths have happened since Saturday night.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)