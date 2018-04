At least 17 people were killed and over 15 injured this morning after the truck they were travelling in hit a barricade on Pune-Satara highway near Khandala. The injured have been rushed to the hospital.After crossing the Khambatki Ghat from Satara to Pune, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while taking a dangerous turn at a difficult 'S' shaped road near the Khandala tunnel.More details are awaited.