16-Year-Old Tribal Girl Raped By 5 In Jharkhand: Police

A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by five youths in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in the Sadar police station area. The victim, however, lodged an FIR on Saturday, he said The girl in her statement said that during a wedding ceremony on Thursday night, five youths from the same village took her to a jungle forcefully, where they raped her, the officer said.

"The accused threatened her and left her in the jungle at midnight. The girl, anyhow, reached her relative's house and narrated the incident to them," Sinha said, mentioning her statement.

He said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

"A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, and they will be held soon," the officer added.

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