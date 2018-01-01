16-Year-Old Jaish Terrorist Recorded Video Before Attack On CRPF Camp The 16-year-old recorded a video message in which he talked about the plan to attack the paramilitary camp and which is now being shared virally on WhatsApp and social media. "God willing, when this message reaches you, I will already be a guest of my Lord in his heaven," he said at the beginning of the eight-minute video, in which he urged other young people to join the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Highlights Two terrorists, five CRPF personnel died during a gun battle on Sunday 16-year-old killed is son of a policeman Security forces are analysing the provocative video



A large number of people participated in the funeral procession of CRPF constable Sharif ud Din Ganaie who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama. (PTI)



The body of one of the CRPF jawans killed is still inside the building. Soldiers were unable to retrieve the body as the remaining terrorist engaged them with heavy firing. This morning security forces bombed the top floor of the building where he was holed up. The bodies of the other two terrorists were recovered yesterday and they were identified as local residents.



An operation is on to flush out a terrorist believed to still be inside a four-storey building that serves as a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama District, just outside state capital Srinagar. There is no confirmation yet on whether he is dead or alive, officers said. Two terrorists and five CRPF personnel died during a gun battle on Sunday after at least three members of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e--Mohammed attacked the camp.Among the terrorists killed is the son of a policeman, a 16-year-old who had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammed a few months ago. Before the attack he recorded a video message in which he talked about the plan to attack the paramilitary camp and which is now being shared virally on WhatsApp and social media. "God willing, when this message reaches you, I will already be a guest of my Lord in his heaven," he said at the beginning of the eight-minute video, in which he urged other young people to join the Jaish-e-Mohammed.Officers said this is first time that a fidayeen or suicide attacker has recorded a provocative message like this before carrying out an attack. Security forces are analysing the video. "Yes it's a cause for serious concern. At a time when we are trying to bring back local youth to the mainstream and many have already given up militancy and are returning to their families, this is certainly not a good sign" said a senior police officer.On Sunday, the terrorists lobbed grenades and fired automatic rifles to enter the CRPF camp, triggering a fierce exchange of fire as hundreds of soldiers and special counterinsurgency police surrounded the area.While four CRPF soldiers died in the gun battle, one died of a cardiac arrest during the initial assault, the police said. It was unclear how many personnel were inside the camp during the attack, which came just days after forces killed a top leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in a shootout not far from the camp. Three paramilitary troopers were wounded.The body of one of the CRPF jawans killed is still inside the building. Soldiers were unable to retrieve the body as the remaining terrorist engaged them with heavy firing. This morning security forces bombed the top floor of the building where he was holed up. The bodies of the other two terrorists were recovered yesterday and they were identified as local residents.