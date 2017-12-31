Terrorists Attack CRPF Camp In Kashmir's Pulwama, 3 Injured

Highlights Terrorists threw grenades and opened fire, trying to breach the facility The incident happened at around 2:10 am A gun battle was underway when last report came in

At least two heavily-armed terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today about 30 km from Srinagar.They threw grenades and opened fire before breaching the perimeter of camp of the 185 Battalion of the CRPF. A gun-battle between the terrorists and security forces was underway when last reports came in.The incident happened at around 2:10 am at Lethpora.Officials said at least three CRPF personnel have been injured in the initial shootout.In a similar pre-dawn attack on the CRPF in August, eight security personnel lost their lives when terrorists targeted a district police complex in Pulwama. The three terrorists who launched the suicide attack were killed after an intense gunfight that went on for over 12 hours.Two months later, three suicide attackers carrying a massive arsenal of guns and explosives broke into a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar airport before dawn and opened fire, killing one soldier.All three terrorists were killed after nearly 10 hours of gunbattle. A unit of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed that called itself the "Afzal Guru squad" claimed the attack.