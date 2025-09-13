16-Year-Old Girl Raped UP's Hardoi, 2 Arrested: Police

Two youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on her birthday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Mishra said the victim's father filed a complaint on September 12, stating that two of their neighbours, Rustam (19) and Priyanshu (19), lured the girl with a birthday party to a secluded place and raped her. Police questioning revealed that the accused were previously acquainted with the victim.

Acting on the father's complaint, a case was registered against the two, and they were arrested, the CO said.

Further investigation is underway, the CO added.

