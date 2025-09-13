Advertisement
16-Year-Old Girl Raped UP's Hardoi, 2 Arrested: Police

Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Hardoi:

Two youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on her birthday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Mishra said the victim's father filed a complaint on September 12, stating that two of their neighbours, Rustam (19) and Priyanshu (19), lured the girl with a birthday party to a secluded place and raped her. Police questioning revealed that the accused were previously acquainted with the victim.

Acting on the father's complaint, a case was registered against the two, and they were arrested, the CO said.

Further investigation is underway, the CO added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

