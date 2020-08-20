16 Injured As Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

"16 injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Injured are being treated at PGI Saifai. The bus was en-route to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi," police official Akash Tomar said.

16 Injured As Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

16 people got injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned.

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh):

As many as 16 people got injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The injured have been rushed to PGI Saifai for the treatment.

"16 injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Injured are being treated at PGI Saifai. The bus was en-route to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi," police official Akash Tomar said.

No casualty has been reported so far in this accident.

Comments
AgraAccidentUttar Pradesh

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india