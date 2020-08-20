16 Injured As Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

16 people got injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned.

The injured have been rushed to PGI Saifai for the treatment.

"16 injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Injured are being treated at PGI Saifai. The bus was en-route to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi," police official Akash Tomar said.

No casualty has been reported so far in this accident.