150 People Fall Sick After Eating Food At Religious Event In Rajasthan

Nearly 150 people fell sick after eating food at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

The victims were taken to hospital after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting. Around 100 were sent home after primary treatment while 50 were admitted, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Subhash Bilonia said.

The condition of the victims admitted is stable, he said, adding that samples of all the food items had been sent for testing.

"It will be known only after testing what caused the food poisoning," he said.

The programme was organised by a family in Rambas village. No case has been registered so far.

