150 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Himachal Pradesh Since June 27

The highest precipitation was witnessed by Naina devi, which received 66.8 mm of it. (File)

A total of 150 people have died in rain-related incidents so far since the onset of monsoon on June 27, officials here said on Friday.

According to the state emergency operation centre, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,265 crore due to destruction cause by rain.

Forty roads -- 12 in Mandi, ten in Kangra, nine in Kullu, five in Shimla, and one each in Una, Sirmaur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti -- are closed for vehicular traffic, while five power and 19 water supply schemes are affected in the state, the centre said.

The local meteorological office has warned of low flash-flood in parts of Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur till Saturday, and issued a 'yellow alert,' predicting heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning on September 2.

In the 24 hours since Thursday evening, several places in the state have seen moderate rain.

The highest precipitation was witnessed by Naina devi, which received 66.8 mm of it.

Sundernagar logged 47.1 mm, Jubbarhatti 22.8 mm, Bharari 16.2 mm, Shimla 16 mm, Bilaspur 15.8 mm, Manali 15 mm, Una 13 mm, Dharamshala 12 mm, and Kangra 10.4 mm of rainfall.

Himachal's rainfall deficit so far stands at 23 per cent -- 467.9 mm against an average of 608.7 mm.

On Thursday, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur was the hottest with 33.9 degrees.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)