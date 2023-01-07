Teenage Girl Trapped In Fire At Ahmedabad Building Dies

The fire broke out in a flat around 7.28 a.m. on Saturday. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after being trapped in a fire that broke out at the seventh-floor building in Ahmedabad on Saturday early morning.

The teenager was trapped inside the building before the fire officials rescued her.

As per the sources, the fire broke out in an Orchid Green flat in the Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad around 7.28 a.m. on Saturday.

As per sources, four members of the family managed to get out of the building. But a fifteen-year-old girl Pranjal was trapped inside a room.

The teenage girl was moved to a hospital where she succumbed to severe burn injuries, as per the sources. Police said the fire has been extinguished.

