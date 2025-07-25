Mumbai Girl, 4, Falls From 12th Floor After Mother Seats Her On Shoe Rack

A four-year-old girl in Mumbai died after accidentally falling off the window of a 12th-floor house. The incident occurred after the little girl, identified as Anvika Prajapati, was made to sit on the top of a shoe cupboard. From there, she climbed onto the windowsill and fell.

As seen in the CCTV footage, on Wednesday evening, at around 8 pm, the mother and daughter were ready to have their little outing. Anvika comes out of the house, followed by her mother. Anvika can be seen slipping into an adult's footwear as her mother locks the door.

The woman sees her daughter walking around, so she lifts her and seats her on the top of a shoe cupboard rack. The woman then wears slippers and picks up her daughter's sandals. Meanwhile, Anvika stands on the cupboard, tries to sit on the windowsill, but before she can balance herself on the edge, she falls to the ground.

Shocked, Anvika's mother cries for help. The neighbours come out of their homes and rush to pick up the girl. Anvika was taken to Sir DM Petit Hospital in Vasai West, where she was declared dead.

The incident has been reported from Navkar City in Mumbai's Naigaon. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.