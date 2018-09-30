15-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped In Bihar Found Murdered 2 Days Later

Police had launched an operation to rescue him but the boy was killed. His body has been recovered

A 15-year-old school student, who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom on Thursday, was found murdered on Saturday, officials said.

Satyam Kumar, son of a doctor, Sashibhusan Prasad Gupta, was kidnapped on Thursday evening when he was returning from coaching classes in Rupasspur locality.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his family for his safe release.

Superintendent of Police Ravinder Kumar said a case of missing was first lodged in this connection and later, ransom was demanded on Friday and a case of kidnapping was also registered by the police.

"Police had launched an operation to rescue him but the boy was killed. We have recovered his body," the police officer said.

According to him, three persons involved in the incident were arrested and interrogated.

In another similar case, Jaivardhan Kumar, branch manager of Bihar Kshetriya Grameen Bank, was abducted in Sheikhpura district on Thursday evening when he was returning home.

"Police are trying to rescue him," Sheikhpura Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said.

However, police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

The kidnappers have reportedly demanded a ransom from the bank official's family.

There have been 2 reported incidents of kidnapping in the last 48 hours in Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has claimed repeatedly in recent weeks that crimes including kidnappings have come down drastically during his rule.