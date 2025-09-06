Neighbours Lynched After Child Found Dead In Bengal's Nadia

The body of a child was found in Nischintapur area in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday morning, following which a mob lynched a couple for allegedly being involved in the minor's death, police said.

The mob also vandalised the property of the couple who were accused of killing the class 3 student, identified as Swarnabha Mondal, a senior officer said.

The boy, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found in a pond in the locality this morning, he said.

"The body of the boy was wrapped in a tarpaulin. The family members of the minor accused the couple of killing the child. A mob, including the family members of the boy, stormed the accused's house, vandalised the property, and assaulted the couple," the police officer told PTI.

The two injured were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

"An initial probe revealed that the boy left his home around 3:00 pm on Friday to play on a ground in the area. Since he did not return home, the family members started searching for him. They lodged a complaint, claiming that the minor was missing. The search continued throughout the night," the officer said.

As soon as the minor's body was recovered from the pond, the locals attacked the residence of the accused couple, who lived beside the waterbody, he said.

"It is alleged that the mob entered the house of Utpal Biswas and Soma Biswas. They attempted to vandalise their residence. A jute warehouse next to the house, owned by the Biswas couple, was set on fire. The couple was dragged out of their residence and brutally beaten up. A police team took them to a hospital where both were declared dead," the officer said.

The family of the deceased boy had disputes with the Biswas family, he said.

Several police teams were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that many residents of the area were accused of being involved in the violent attack.

"The situation is under control at the moment. We have not arrested anyone, but launched an investigation into the matter," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)