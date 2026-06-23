15-Year-Old Among 3 Dead After Truck Crashes Into Kerala Bus Stop

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed after a truck rammed a bus stop in Kerala's Kottarakkara on Monday morning, police and health officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Parthipan (15), Harilal (54) and Ajayakumar (50). District Medical Officer officials said all three were brought dead to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

Five others sustained injuries in the accident, of whom three are reported to be in critical condition. Rishab (15), Kaushik (15) and Nizam (40) have been shifted to a private hospital in Kollam for specialised treatment. Navaneeth Krishnan (13) and Jiby Mol (15) suffered minor injuries, officials said.

According to State Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, preliminary findings suggest that the truck loaded with soil was overspeeding when the accident occurred between 7:20 am and 7:30 am.

"The vehicle was prima facie overspeeding while loaded with soil and earth. It swerved towards the side of the road and hit people standing near the bus stop. A biker was also hit and died in the accident," Mr Chakilam said.

Officials said the driver was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment. "He will be questioned," they added.

The Transport Department has launched an investigation focusing on the vehicle's fitness and compliance with safety regulations.

"The fitness of the vehicle is one of our major focus areas. While a fitness certificate remains valid for one year, modifications can be made to vehicles after certification. We are examining all aspects," the Transport Commissioner said.

Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan directed officials to ensure specialised treatment for those admitted to private hospitals.