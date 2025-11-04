Municipal Vehicle Falls Into River Moments After Inauguration In Kerala

A municipal vehicle fell into a river moments after it was inaugurated during a flag-off ceremony in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday. Both passengers in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

The vehicle was newly purchased for the reusable materials collection centre in Palakkad district's Vadakkanchery Municipality. Municipal Chairman PN Surendran was flagging off the vehicle. The vehicle lost control and went straight into a river shortly after the ceremony ended.

As the vehicle started sinking, both the driver and a municipality staff member managed to open the door and escape. Other staff members jumped into the water and helped bring them safely to the shore.

According to witnesses, the absence of people in front of the vehicle prevented a major disaster. The vehicle was later retrieved from the river.