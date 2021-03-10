15-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Left Unconscious By Uncle In UP's Amethi

The girl was found lying motionless in an orchard (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle and left in an unconscious state in a village in Mohanganj area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on March 8 when the girl was supposed to be taken by her uncle to her maternal aunt's place but instead was escorted to an orchard where she was raped by him, the teen's mother alleged in the FIR.

The mother said the accused left her daughter in the field in an unconscious state after raping her and fled the place. She came to know about it on Monday when someone saw the girl lying motionless in the orchard.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar Pandey said police is trying to catch hold of the accused who is on the run. A detailed probe is on in the matter.