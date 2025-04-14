Advertisement
15 Foreign Nationals Deportated From Delhi For Visa Violations

Besides the Bangladeshis, 12 Nigerians and one from Ivory Coast were apprehended during an operation carried out in the Mohan Garden and Uttam Nagar areas.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi Police are cracking down on visa violations, with 15 foreign nationals deported this week.
New Delhi:

Fifteen foreign nationals, including two Bangladeshis, have been sent for deportation after being nabbed by the Delhi Police for staying in India without valid visas, an official said on Monday.

Police said they were found overstaying in India without valid visas and were subsequently sent to a detention centre. After verification, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

