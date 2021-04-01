Uttarakhand Court Relief For US Woman Who Entered India Without Valid Visa

The court asked authorities to let the woman go back to US since she has already served her sentence

The Uttarakhand High Court has reduced the four-year jail term of a woman caught for coming to India from the US without valid documents to eleven months in prison.

On a petition by US citizen Farida Malik challenging a lower court judgement sentencing her to four years in jail, a bench of Justice RC Khulbe today reduced her imprisonment to eleven months in jail, already served by her.

The bench also asked authorities to let her go back to her country as she had already spent that period in prison.

The high court came to the woman's rescue after her lawyer argued that the punishment given to her by the lower court was out of proportion to her crime.

It was further said the relations between India and the United States are cordial and no other crime has been committed by the woman during her stay in India.

The American woman was caught at the Indo-Nepal border during a checking of a bus by Indian security personnel when she was found travelling without a valid visa.

