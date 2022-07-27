'15 Amarnath Pilgrims Died Due To Flash Floods': Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

Nityanand Rai said various government agencies were deployed for search operations. (File)

Fifteen pilgrims died due to flash floods during the Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Mr Rai told the Rajya Sabha that no person has been reported missing after the deluge on July 8.

"As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood," he said replying to a written question.

Mr Rai said various government agencies like the NDRF, the SDRF, Army, CAPFs and Union Territory government officials were deployed for search operations, rescue and relief of the pilgrims.

The pilgrims were immediately evacuated to safer places and camps and provided accommodation and food while the injured pilgrims were moved to nearest medical facilities, he said.

