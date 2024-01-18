14-Year-Old Raped By Mother's Live-In Partner In Delhi, Arrested: Cops

Accused Ankit Yadav (29), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was arrested, police said. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her mother's live-in partner in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a case under sections 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at the Burari police station.

Accused Ankit Yadav (29), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was arrested and sent to jail, they said.

The woman had three children from a previous marriage. She had left her husband eight years ago and has since been in a live-in relationship with Yadav, a bus driver, police said citing the FIR.

"The alleged incident took place on July 23, when the woman was away in hospital and had left her children at home. It has been alleged that Ankit took advantage of the unattended kids to rape the minor. He threatened her and has committed the act on previous occasions as well," a senior police officer said.

The woman reported the matter to the police after which legal action was immediately taken, the officer said.

"The medical examination and counselling of the survivor have been done. Statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been recorded. The accused was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody," police said.

