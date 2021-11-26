Opposition vs BJP Over Constitution Day Event At Parliament

The opposition parties will skip the Constitution Day event at parliament today.

Fourteen opposition parties - including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress - have decided to skip the Constitution Day events today in the parliament's Central Hall, and also at the Vigyan Bhawan. Attacking the centre, Congress's Manickam Tagore said, "This government does not respect the Constitution."

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the opposition leaders after the strategy meeting yesterday. All 14 opposition parties are on board to stand united in the winter session of parliament, sources in the party said.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader - when asked whether his party will attend the Constitution Day events - responded, "Our party MPs will not be attending the function... The opposition is united."

Shiv Sena, NCP, DMK, RJD, and Left are also not attending the key event today ahead of the winter session, which starts Monday.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore told NDTV, "This government - led by the BJP - does not respect the Constitution... They don't govern as per the Constitution but want to celebrate Constitution Day... This is a PR event that they started in 2019."

Hitting back, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The boycott is disrespect to the Constitution of India. This proves that the Congress can only respect leaders from the Nehru family and no other leader, including BR Ambedkar."

The event this morning commemorates the 'Samvidhan Divas'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Lok Sabha Speaker will be in attendance.

The Prime Minister, to mark the day, this morning tweeted: "Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for the adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. (sic)"

Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day.



On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar's speech

in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021

In the post, he shared a speech by Dr BR Ambedkar, remembered as the "father of Indian Constitution".

