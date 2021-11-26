PM's "Party For The Family, Party By The Family" Dig At Congress

Constitution Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning addressed the parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on the Congress this morning after 14 opposition parties skipped the Constitution Day event at parliament as they present a united front ahead of the winter session that starts Monday.

"Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy," the Prime Minister said in his address.

"The spirit of the Constitution has also been hurt, every section of the Constitution has also been hurt, when political parties lose their democratic character in themselves. How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?" PM Modi asked.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest in the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules.