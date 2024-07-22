'Industrialists Pressuring Us': Karnataka Minister On 14-Hour Work Day Bill

File photo

Karnataka Minister for Labour, Santosh Lad, stated on Monday that the government is under pressure from the IT industry to bring forth new legislation proposing extra hours of work for techies, but is evaluating the matter.

He clarified that the government is still evaluating the Bill that would allow software professionals to work for 14 hours a day.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Minister Santhosh Lad said, “The Bill has come to us because of pressure from the IT industries; it is not the IT Minister (Priyank Kharge) himself who has come up with this idea. The industrialists are pressuring us for this. Since the pressure is from the industry, the Bill has come to us, and we are still evaluating it from the labour department's perspective.”

“Now, the question is, I want all industrial heads to discuss it as the issue is in the public domain. People are free to express their opinions. I want all the major stakeholders to debate this. Since the matter has come to the public, there is dissent among IT employees.

“I want people to share their opinions. Based on this, we, as a department, will definitely look into the issue,” he stated.

When asked about the personal and social life of IT employees, he responded, “IT heads and leaders of big companies in the country need to discuss this. They will come forward for discussions over these issues, right? Let IT companies, owners, and directors come forward and discuss whether it is necessary or not.”

“Now, the dissent is coming from the union, isn't it? Why don't the IT heads talk about it? Whether the feedback is positive or negative, the government will look into what needs to be done,” he stated.

“Because it is an IT industry concern, we are addressing it. Nothing has been done suo moto by any department; neither has the IT minister acted independently. The pressure has come to the government from the IT industry.

“The government has done nothing on its own. The government and my department, in our wisdom, will make a decision,” he assured.

“My request and appeal to everyone is to give their opinion because it is in the public domain,” he appealed.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) expressed its concerns over this potential change, highlighting the significant impact it would have on employees' mental and physical health and their work-life balance.

