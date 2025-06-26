Advertisement
13-Year-Old Specially-Abled Boy Dies In Suicide Bid By Father In UP: Cops

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said. (Representational)
Gonda:

A 13-year-old boy with physical and mental impairments died while his father was critically injured after they jumped into Saryu river here in an alleged suicide bid on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to a police official, Arvind Goswami (35), a resident of Kalwari village, arrived at the Trimuhani Ghat in Parsapur with his son Navneet on a motorcycle. After parking the vehicle near the riverbank, the father allegedly jumped into the river with his son.

Local police and divers rushed to the spot after being alerted. While Navneet was declared dead at the scene, Goswami was rescued and admitted to the Parsapur Community Health Centre in a critical condition.

According to Parsapur Station House Officer Sharadendu Kumar Pandey, the family told police that Navneet was undergoing treatment at PGI Hospital in Lucknow. Preliminary investigations suggest that Arvind may have taken the extreme step due to financial and emotional stress related to his son's treatment.

"Initial findings point towards a case of suicide," Pandey said.

The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

