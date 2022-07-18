13 Dead As Bus Headed To Pune Falls Into River Narmada In Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra Roadways Bus Accident: The bus which was on way from Indore to Pune.

At least 13 people died and 15 were rescued when a Maharashtra government bus plunged into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh.

The bus, which was headed to Pune from Indore, skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river after breaking the railing off the bridge in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

धार जिले के खलघाट में पुल की रेलिंग तोड़ने के बाद महाराष्ट्र रोडवेज की एक बस नर्मदा नदी में गिर गई। बस में करीब 50-60 यात्री सवार थे pic.twitter.com/skeVD2hByP — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 18, 2022

"The district administration team is present at the accident site. The bus has been removed. I am in constant touch with Khargone, Dhar district administration. Instructions have been given to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

दुर्घटना स्थल पर जिला प्रशासन की टीम मौजूद है। बस को निकाल लिया गया है।



खरगोन, धार जिला प्रशासन के साथ मैं निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। घायलों के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिये हैं।



दु:ख की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझे,मैं व संपूर्ण प्रदेश साथ है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 18, 2022

As rescue operations continue, around 50-60 passengers could have been on board the bus.

So far, 15 passengers have been rescued, officials informed.