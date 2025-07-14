12-Year-Old Wakes Up To Splash Of Blood, Sees Mother Killing His Father

A 12-year-old was woken up from his sleep with a splash of blood. On waking up, the boy, Shailendra, saw his mother continuously hitting his father on neck with a sharp weapon called dabiya (resembling garden knife). Shailendra's mother, Usha Devi, threatened him to keep his mouth shut or face a similar fate. The woman from Bihar's Purnea allegedly killed her husband under the influence of her lover. Ms Devi, 35, has confessed to committing a murder.

The victim, Balo Das, 45, used to work as a labourer in Punjab while his wife, Usha Devi and their three children used to live together in Bihar's Purnea district. Mr Das shifted back to his village after he learnt that his wife has sold the land on which their house was built. Ms Devi allegedly took this decision herself and didn't inform her husband about it. Following this, the husband and wife would often fight.

While Mr Das was in Punjab, earning a living for his family, Ms Devi allegedly developed a relationship with another man from the village. Ms Devi reportedly sold her land on the behest of her lover and wanted to elope with him. However, with the return of her husband, Mr Das, the plan was in shambles.

Their son saw the murder.

"At around 10:30, the blood came splashing down on my face. I saw my mother hitting father's neck," says the boy.

When Shailendra tried to raise an alarm, he was threatened by his mother to keep his mouth shut or be killed in the same way.

The boy says he waited till morning to go to his aunt's house and inform her about the murder. After which the villagers gathered and the police was informed.

"Mother killed father under someone's influence. Whereas, my father never beat her," says Shailendra.

(With inputs from Pankaj Bhartiya)